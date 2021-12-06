The St Luke’s Hospice Festival of Light, which has become one of the city’s best-loved Christmas traditions, made a welcome return after being cancelled last year due to Covid.

Thousands of lights – all honouring loved ones who are sadly no longer with us – sparkled in the charity’s Little Common Lane garden during Sunday’s switch-on event.

BBC Radio Sheffield presenter and keen St Luke’s supporter Paulette Edwards was joined on the night by Dave Stewart, whose wife Jess was a St Luke’s patient.

The St Luke's Hospice Festival of Light switch-on in Sheffield (pic: Dean Stead)

Ruth Ostrovskis-Wilkes, the daughter of St Luke’s founder Professor Eric Wilkes, also joined in the ceremony which forms part of the charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

St Luke’s senior fundraising manager Clare Collingworth said: “We were delighted that so many people wanted to show their support by coming along and joining us on what proved to be a wonderful evening for all our friends.”

Clare thanked everyone who played their part, including Oughtibridge Brass Band and The Hallmark of Harmony Choir, who performed on the night.

She added: “St Luke’s has come a long way in the 50 years it has been caring for terminally ill people in Sheffield and the last two years have certainly been some of our most challenging.

Paulette Edwards at the St Luke's Hospice Festival of Light switch-on in Sheffield (pic: Dean Stead)

“Now we are looking forward to a year in which we celebrate some of the great work being done and give thanks to our supporters, who make it all possible.”

There’s still time to support the Festival of Light by visiting www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/light.

The St Luke's Hospice Festival of Light switch-on in Sheffield (pic: Dean Stead)