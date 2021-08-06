Festival of cycling planned at Sheffield shopping centre

Staff from Trek Bicycle store at Fox Valley shopping centre, Stocksbridge, have planned the two-day event for September 11-12, with a packed schedule of events . Trek will be hosting rides for road, gravel and mountain bike fans.

There will be bike maintenance classes, a Zwift training bike challenge and an innertube changing competition with prizes to win.

Trek will also hold talks, free bicycle health checks and a raffle to win a Marlin Mountain bike.

The team at the award-winning Trek Bicycle store at Fox Valley are launching their first Festival of Cycling in September.

On Saturday there will be a barbecue and the team at the Extreme Mountain bike Show will be providing entertainment.

The Festival of Cycling will help to mark the launch of the new look Trek Store, which has been refurbished.

Trek Store Manager Andy Cook said: “We have got a great line up of events planned across the whole weekend and want it to be a real celebration of cycling.

“We are so fortunate to have some great trails and have the route of both the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour de France Grande Depart on our doorstep here and we have some great activities, talks and special events for cyclists young and old.

“We’ll also have a few ride outs planned for road and mountain bike enthusiasts throughout the weekend so we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone and making it a really special event.”

Claire Reynolds, Centre Manager at Fox Valley, said: “We’re in a fantastic area for cycling and walking and the Trek team have planned a great weekend.”