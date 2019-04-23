Family’s thanks to those who helped make Sheffield Children's Hospital’s Easter Egg Run a record-breaker

The family of a seven-month-old girl who is a patient at Sheffield Children’s Hospital has thanked all those who took part in this year’s Easter Egg Run.

Rob Henderson and wife Jenny’s daughter Sophie has been in the hospital since being re-admitted in January.

Easter Egg Run to Sheffield Childrens Hospital. Picture: Steve Ellis

Jenny gave birth to her and twin Jessica after just 28 weeks. Jessica died after just 15 days and Sophie has necrotising enterocolitis and has just 23cm of her small intestine left after surgery.

Rob, aged 32, said: “I know it’s a cliché but the nurses are amazing – they genuinely are. We have never come across a member of staff who we have not been too sure about.

“The hospital is amazing. You would never have cause to come unless it was something like what we're going through but they really are amazing.”

The Easter bunny gets in on the picture

A record 663 bikers took part in the annual Theo’s Easter Egg Run on the hottest day of the year on Sunday as temperatures soared to around 25C.

Former superbike world champion James Toseland led riders into Weston Park, before delivering chocolate eggs to children at the nearby hospital.

The event, which marked its 20th year in great style, took the total amount of cash raised over the years to more than £70,000, with bikers donating a minimum of £2 to take part.

Easter Egg Run to Sheffield Children's Hospital. Picture: Steve Ellis

Rob said: “It’s great what they've done and we can’t thank them enough.”

ames, who was crowned World Superbike Champion in 2004 and 2007, said: “It’s my 14th year and it’s the 20th year the event has been held so what a fantasic way to mark the anniversary.

“It was five degrees last year and it snowed the day after but this year the sun definitely shone down on us. I think it’s the biggest event we have ever had.”

Doncaster-born James, who grew up in Kiveton Park, Rotherham, posed for photographs and signed clothing and helmets in Weston Park before delivering the eggs around the wards.

Riders make their way into the park. Picture: Steve Ellis

Money raised will go towards the hospital's new emergency department appeal which aims to raise £4.5 million.