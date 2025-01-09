Sheffield GPs: People 'fed up' with appointment struggle, says Louise Haigh as 'family doctors' set to return
Under proposed reforms to general practice in England, the government hopes the bring back family doctors and slash red tape to getting appointments - a move welcomed by the former Transport Secretary.
Ms Haigh said: “Every time I’m out in the community, knocking on doors and speaking with residents, the message is clear: people are fed up with the daily struggle of getting a GP appointment. It’s heartbreaking to hear stories of families unable to access the care they desperately need.
“One resident shared how she’d struggled to get a smear test after her appointment was cancelled due to a nurse shortage. She was referred to another practice, but they only had a nurse available on Fridays. By then, her test was already four months overdue.
“Another father told me he couldn’t book a timely appointment for his child. Despite calling first thing and waiting over 30 minutes, he was offered just two slots within the next two weeks, and would have to take his child out of school. This simply can’t go on.”
The Labour MP believes the reforms, which would end the 8am scramble for GP appointments, will “make a huge difference” in her constituency - especially for people with complex needs, long-term conditions, and the elderly.
She added: “From speaking with GPs all over the Heeley constituency I know the burden of bureaucracy, with GPs filling out forms instead of treating patients. It is clear the system is broken, which is why I fully support the Government's move to slash red tape, bin outdated performance targets, and free doctors up to do their jobs.”
The proposals fall under the new GP contract for 2025/26, which is now out for consultation with the British Medical Association’s General Practice Committee to provide its feedback.
The proposals are backed by the biggest boost to GP funding in years – an extra £889m on top of the existing budget for general practice.
