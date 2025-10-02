The fake Labubu dolls pose a serious risk to children’s safety 🚨

A fake Labubu doll has been seized after it was found to pose a “serious chemical risk” to members of the public.

Demand for Labubu dolls has surged as they have grown in popularity, with the latest data from the Home Office revealing that fakes now account for 90% of the £3.5 million worth of fake toys seized at the UK border this year.

Fake toys can come with potentially dangerous risks, from chemical exposure to choking hazards, that can have severe consequences for children’s health and safety.

The Counterfeit Popmart Labubu Have a Seat “The Monsters” Doll has been urgently seized and destroyed due to posing a "serious chemical risk". | Office for Product and Safety Standards, GOV.UK

What product has been recalled?

The counterfeit Labubu doll, named Popmart Labubu Have a Seat “The Monsters” Doll, has been seized from a local UK retailer after it was found to pose a “serious chemical risk”, as the plastic material from the hands and feet contains excess concentrations of phthalate chemicals.

Phthalates may harm the health of children, possibly causing damage to the reproductive system.

As well as the chemical risk, it also poses a choking risk, as both the left foot and right hand detach at a force less than the specified minimum. The components create small parts that, if swallowed or mouthed by a young child, could cause choking.

There was no QR code on the product, and no importer name or address. The toy does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and poses a serious risk to public health. The toys have since been seized and destroyed.

How to spot a fake Labubu doll?

To spot a fake Labubu doll, look out for tell-tale signs such as spelling mistakes on the packaging or a doll that does not have the correct number of teeth - authentic Labubu dolls will have nine. To be sold in the UK, an authentic item will also carry a UKCA or CE safety mark.

If you think you have bought a fake Labubu doll, return it to the manufacturer immediately and report the incident to Trading Standards.

You can find out more about the product recall on GOV.UK.