Expert urges Sheffield folk to take precautions ahead of scorching temperatures

Expert warns Brits of mosquito-borne diseases spreading across the UK, as the weather heats up this weekend (20th - 22nd June)

With scorching temperatures predicted in Sheffield this weekend (20th - 22nd June), Brits are being urged to take precaution as mosquito-born diseases are rapidly spreading across the country.

Temperatures are expected to rise up to 30 degrees, and experts are encouraging Brits to ensure they’re wearing more than SPF, but mosquito-repellent too.

This follows news on the recent West Nile virus outbreak found in the UK for the first time. Mainly spread between birds, the West Nile virus can now infect people when bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, aches and nausea - and in rare cases, can cause encephalitis or meningitis. Mosquitoes thrive in warm, damp conditions and their activity increases as temperatures rise - meaning the risk of a bite from a disease carrying mosquito is higher.

Expert urges Brits to protect themselves ahead of this weekend's heatwave

Founder of natural insect repellent brand THEYE®, explains:"Many people assume that mosquito-borne diseases are only common abroad, but climate change has resulted in those viruses now spreading to the UK as populations migrate - which is what we’re seeing with the West Nile Virus. We’re expecting higher risks of not only West Nile, but worrying reports of Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue Fever, on home shores, and abroad in holiday hotspots around Europe.

“Protection is more important than ever, but it does not, and should not, mean more chemicals.

Nick warns Brits against using popular chemical repellents with DEET, especially around children and pregnant women, praising DEET‑free, natural alternatives that can be reapplied more frequently without harmful side effects. The secret ingredient to the natural alternative is known as PMD - a natural compound derived from Java Citronella oil, and has been clinically proven to repel mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects - without the toxicity risks of chemical alternatives like DEET.

His advice: “We’d strongly recommend getting tested and approved natural, DEET-free insect repellents and wearing these across the day, and particularly into dusk. If you’re travelling into particularly high-risk areas, covering up with long sleeves or trousers can be a great idea, and sleeping under a mosquito net if sleeping outdoors or somewhere particularly rural would be key. Keep an eye out for standing water, including perhaps paddling pools and marshy puddles, as they love standing water.

"Finally, if in high risk zones, make sure that your repellent option is signed off for use in high risk areas like THEYE®, but do make sure that you’re consulting your doctor before travel.”