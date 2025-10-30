Expert shares ONE game changing hack for contact lens wearers

For the 3.7 million contact lens wearers in the UK, especially those who are new to wearing contacts, getting them in right the first time can be tricky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Google search volumes for ‘how to tell if contact lenses are inside out’ and ‘how to put contact lenses in’ averaging between 1,300 and 3,600 searches a month, it’s clear Brits need some help.

Tina Patel, contact lens optician at Feel Good Contacts is revealing one simple hack to get it right every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the most common issues is not knowing whether the contact lens is inside out, especially if you drop the contact lens or have a few first unsuccessful attempts at putting it into your eye,” Tina said.

Sourced from Unsplash

The Bowl Test

“The bowl test is the best way to check that your contact lens is the right way round. Place the lens on the fingertip of your index finger and if it is perfectly shaped like a bowl, as in the edges curl upwards, then it is the correct way.

“If the edges of the lens slightly curve outwards, so it is more of a saucer shape, it is the wrong way round.”

The Taco Method

Tina said, “You could also try the ‘taco method’ by gently pinching the lens between your thumb and index finger. If it is the right way, the lens will fold inside like a taco. If it’s wrong, the edges won’t meet and will stay flat against your finger.”

Signs that your lenses aren’t in correctly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are other ways to tell if the lens is in incorrectly, as you’ll feel slight discomfort in your eye, Tina explains.

“If it is inside out, it will feel slightly uncomfortable, almost like having something in your eye, like an eyelash, and your vision might be blurred. They’re key telltale signs. If this happens, take it out, grab a fresh lens or for reusable lenses, place some contact lens solution on the current lens and try again.”

For more information visit: https://www.feelgoodcontacts.com/eye-care-hub/contact-lenses