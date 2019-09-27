‘Every parent’s worst nightmare’: Sheffield schoolboy undergoes life-saving surgery after being hit by car

Finley Ord was walking home from Hinde House School on Tuesday when he was hit by a suspected drink or drug driver who fled the scene.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life-threatening head injuries before undergoing surgery for a decompressed skull fracture.

Finley’s worried mother Kelly and his grandfather have not left the youngster’s side since the crash on Jenkin Road, Wincobank, and now face an anxious wait to see how he recovers.

Finley in hospital (left) and at home with his brother Oakley (right) - Credit: Kelly Ord

Kelly said doctors will attempt to wake Finley but admitted they have ‘no idea’ how he will react following the surgery.

She said: “Finley had surgery yesterday to remove all the shards from his skull. Other than that there are no other marks on his body from the crash.

“His head took all the impact and there’s a swelling on his brain. Sadly, we won’t know the extent of the damage until the doctors wake him up.

“His grandfather and I haven’t left his side since he was admitted and we’ve managed to get a room next to his. We’ve barely slept.

Finley at home with his brother Oakley - Credit: Kelly Ord

“It’s horrible not being able to do anything for him, we feel so powerless. The worst part is not knowing if he will be the same lovely boy when he wakes up.”

Kelly said she received a phone call from the school on Wednesday afternoon telling her the devastating news that Finley had been hit by a car.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old Sheffield man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has now been released under investigation.

Finley recovering in hospital - Credit: Kelly Ord

Kelly, from Grimesthorpe, said she had been inundated with messages of support for her ‘popular’ son, including from worried teachers at his school.

“Finley is such a lovely boy, he’s really popular in school and has loads of friends,” Kelly said.

“Nobody ever has a bad word to say about him and he never gets into any arguments.

“He just gets along with everyone. We’ve had so much support since the crash and his teachers have been ringing and texting us, sending their love.”

While doctors at Sheffield Children’s Hospital say Finley’s vital signs are ‘good’, Kelly said they will only know more about his condition once he wakes up.

“The worst thing is the not knowing if he is going to be the same child after the crash,” Kelly said.

“”It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to get that phone call but we’re just hoping he’s going to be OK.

“The staff here have been amazing looking after him. You don’t realise how much work they do until you actually need them.”