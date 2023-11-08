"People think it is a choice or a moral difficulty, but it is a recognised disease"

Eleven Recovery, Sheffield’s first private 12-step residential addiction treatment centre for drug and alcohol addiction, will open to clients next week (November 12).

CEO and founder Jonathan Edgeley’s personal experience of addiction inspired him to open the service, which has been commended by Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Colin Ross.

Jonathan said: "I am nine years sober myself. The thing I have wanted to do since I started my recovery journey is help people, and how better to do that then open a rehabilitation centre in my hometown?

"What I have learned from my own recovery, I have applied to Eleven, with the help of a team of psychologists, psychiatrists and other professionals with different levels of lived experience."

CEO and founder of Eleven Recovery, Jonathan Edgeley, with Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Colin Ross.

The centre takes a holistic approach to each individual, offering services including supervised medical detoxes, meditation and breathwork sessions designed to help people deal with trauma, and group and private therapy, all combined with the 12-step model.

Jonathan said: "The reason it is called Eleven Recovery, is that step 11 is one of my favourites. It is about a kind of awakening, and connecting with yourself.

"The whole process is about people stopping using and stopping drinking against their own will. People think it is a choice or a moral difficulty, but it is a recognised disease.

"People come in with shame, and our job is to help that subside."

The centre will open to clients on Sunday, November 12.

A 28-day stay at the service is £11,000, which Jonathan hopes to turn into a 'mixed economy' over time, with people not having to fund their whole stay.

He added: "There is a real scarcity of rehab services in Sheffield. I would go as far to say we are the only one in South Yorkshire that provides this level of care.

"I want us to become a recovery city. It is about paying it forward and helping to be of service to others, which has helped in my recovery. All I can do is hope that we are able to help a lot of people and families who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction."

The centre, in South-West Sheffield, is CQC accredited and led by addiction specialists including Dr Lagundoye, Dr Katy Kendall and Professor David Best.

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Colin Ross, said: "What impressed me the most is the empathetic approach that staff here at Eleven Recovery have got towards people with addiction problems.