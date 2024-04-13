Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An inquest into the deaths of two elderly sisters in Sheffield heard an exact cause of death could not be determined.

Ann and Christine Hughes, aged 86 and 90, were found deceased by Sheffield City Council staff on May 12 last year, Medico Legal-Centre heard yesterday (April 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dublin-born sisters were found in the living room of their home on Club Garden Road, Highfield, when the council forced entry to evict the tenants for being in £1,200 rent arrears. The gas and electricity had been switched off.

Two elderly sisters aged in their late 80s and early 90s were found deceased in their flat on Club Garden Road, Highfield, on May 2023.

The joint inquest heard that they had both been found in a state of decomposition. Assistant coroner Alexandra Pountney suggested it was likely the pair had passed away in November 2022 as this was the last time rent was paid, but an exact date of death could not be given.

A post-mortem examination read out in court heard that the pair were found dressed in ‘numerous’ clothes, and some used tissues suggested an upper respiratory infection.

While Ann, a retired shop assistant, and Christine, a retired nurse, both had signs of a lung infection, the pathologist said they had a “complex cause of death” that could be age and fragility, background disease, or poor social circumstances. As such, their medical causes of death were ruled as ‘unascertained’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Pountney said she had considered the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning, but there was no evidence to suggest this in a toxicology report. The boiler had also been disconnected, but it was found to be working properly by the police force.

Giving evidence, police constable Alison Healey, said South Yorkshire Police had been contacted by the council on the morning the women were found deceased. The criminal investigation department found nothing suspicious.

PC Healey said: “By initial presentation, it looked like they had some sort of infection. They were quite well dressed and then they passed away due to the temperature at that time of year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nephew of the sisters, Ian, told the court that a letter addressed from the council showed that they had believed the property had been abandoned.

He said: “They used to pay their rent every week at the post office. Why would two women in their 80s and 90s abandon a property?”

Recording an open conclusion into Ann and Christine’s deaths, Ms Pountney said: “The sisters showed signs of decomposition in situ for some considerable time before they were found.

“E.ON and British Gas showed the utilities had been shut off for an undetermined time, but the last payment was made on 18th November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, professor Suvarna [the pathologist] was unable to assist me with the medical cause of death.”