Doncaster hospital's 'traffic light hat' appeal to feature on BBC One's The One Show tonight
A Doncaster hospital’s social media appeal for knitted hats for newborn babies is to feature on BBC One’s The One Show tonight.
Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will feature on the magazine programme, telling how a successful appeal brought in more than 10,000 red, green and orange hats.
Worn by new-born tots, the knitted garments are incredibly important to maternity and neonatal staff, with each signalling what level of care is required for each infant at a glance.
A spokesman for the Trust wrote on Facebook: “We’re so excited!
“Our Traffic Light Hat appeal and maternity and neonatal teams will be on The One Show tonight. Make sure you tune in at 7pm!”
Health professionals took to social media in March after introducing the hats into the Trust’s labour suites and neonatal units.
The hats are used within the first 24 hours of the baby’s life and are then taken home with them as a keepsake. With over 5,000 babies delivered at DBTH each year, this means that a lot of hats are required annually.
Not long after, the first hand-stitched garments started to arrive, with packages delivered from countries as far-afield as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Cindy Storer, Acting Deputy Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: “We are truly stunned by the number of knitted garments we have received throughout the past number of weeks. The generosity of people across the country and, in some cases, internationally has been heart-warming. We can’t thank those who have donated enough.
“We must now ask our knitters to put down their needles and wool for the time-being as we have all the hats, mittens and bonding hearts that we need.”