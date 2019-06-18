Doncaster and Barnsley hospitals among 43 supplied with sandwiches by firm at centre of listeria deaths
Hospitals in Doncaster and Barnsley are among 43 NHS Trusts across Britain supplied with sandwiches by a firm at the centre of a listeria outbreak which has led to five deaths.
Public Health England has identified the full list of trusts supplied with packaged sandwiches from The Good Food Chain, including Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Health bosses have also identified all of the hospitals where five patients died after eating listeria-linked sandwiches.
The deaths occurred at four different hospital trusts - one at Aintree University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool, one at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and the one at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.
The health agency had previously only identified the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, where two people died.
Three other trusts have diagnosed listeria cases linked to the outbreak with no deaths.
Two cases were at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, one at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust and one at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.
The Good Food Chain, which supplied 43 NHS trusts across the UK as well as one independent provider, voluntarily ceased production.
PHE said the investigation into the outbreak is continuing.
The business was supplied with meat produced by North Country Cooked Meats, which has since tested positive for the outbreak strain of listeria and also stopped production.
Listeria infection is rare and usually causes a mild illness in healthy people.
However, it can have more serious consequences among those with pre-existing medical conditions, pregnant women and those with a weak immune system.
PHE insisted the health risk to the public remains low and said people should only seek medical attention if they develop symptoms.
There have been no incidents linked to any of the sandwiches supplied to hospitals in Barnsley and Doncaster.