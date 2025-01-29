Doctors’ surgeries to be extended using housing development cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five doctors’ surgeries across Rotherham will see their capacity increased over the next two years using funding from new housing developments.

These upgrades, which will take place at Dinnington Group Practice, Gateway Primary Care, Stag Medical Centre, Rosehill Medical Centre, and Thorpe Hesley Surgery, aim to meet the growing demand for services due to new housing developments in the area.

The project will be funded in part through £256,074 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge that local authorities can impose on new development projects to help fund infrastructure improvements. The CIL funding will cover 67 per cent of the total project cost, with the remaining funds coming from the general practices involved and support from the South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

The work is set to begin this year, with completion expected in 2027.

The CIL is designed to help communities cope with the extra demand placed on local services by new housing development. In Rotherham, the increasing number of homes being built as part of the council’s local plan has led to higher demand for GP and health services.

The improvements to these five medical centres will increase their capacity to serve local residents by reconfiguring and refurbishing existing spaces to create more clinical rooms and services, helping to meet the needs of the growing population.

These upgrades will also help alleviate pressure on the NHS, which faces challenges in funding capital projects due to national budget limitations.