Doctors ‘sleeping on mattresses on floor’ after hospital rest room turned into office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doctors are having to sleep on mattresses on an office floor at a busy South Yorkshire hospital, after a rest room for night staff was given a new use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctors on the obstetrics and gynaecology team at Barnsley Hospital have been sleeping on mattresses on an office floor on night shifts since April, after another ward needed to use a rest room as office space.

A room on the ward was due to be refurnished as a rest room, but it was used as offices when a rehabilitation unit moved on to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hospital spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that doctors sleeping on the floor is not an ‘ideal solution’, but that work is underway to restore a suitable rest room.

Doctors are having to sleep on mattresses on an office floor at a busy South Yorkshire hospital, after a rest room for night staff was given a new use.

The Acorn Rehabilitation Unit, which was previously located at Highstone Mews Care Home in Worsbrough Common, was moved to ward 12 at the hospital in June after it was deemed ‘no longer fit for purpose’.

However, the move meant that the break room that doctors had used to rest on night shifts had to be used for office space to accommodate the move.

A report to the hospital trust’s board of directors states that the issue has ‘yet to be resolved’, yet despite being escalated to senior management, it is estimated that a solution will not be found until November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the deadline is now passed (6 months from raising the issue) it is duly noted in this report as a significant issue that is yet to be resolved,” the report states.

Barnsley Hospital

It adds that there is concern about the impact this could have of staff’s morale, as well as the retention and recruitment of locums.

A Barnsley Hospital spokesperson said “We had to open a ward at short notice which necessitated short-term re-locations of other services/areas.

“We are a relatively small hospital and so had to temporarily locate the rest spaces to prioritise patient care areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rest areas are not meant as overnight accommodation for sleeping in and not intended to be a long-term solution for doctors to use for rest during shifts.

“We recognise this is not an ideal solution, and the last board of directors’ meeting supported the works required to ensure our colleagues have access to improved facilities for rest purposes.”