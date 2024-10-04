Doctor suspended after submitting ‘false’ and ‘plagiarised’ CV allowed to practice again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A doctor who was dishonest on his CV will be allowed to practice again after his four-month suspension expired.

Dr Chain Kai was suspended after he was found to have submitted a CV to Barnsley Hospital bosses with ‘false’ and ‘plagiarised’ information in 2022.

He was never employed by the hospital.

In March, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service concluded that Dr Kai’s misconduct constituted serious professional breaches, and he was suspended from practising for four months.

Dr Kai acknowledged his ‘misrepresentation’ of his experience on his CV at the tribunal, and representations found that he had undertaken ‘ethical education’, sought guidance from mentors, and is ‘dedicated to rebuilding trust and demonstrating his commitment to ethical excellence’.

During a tribunal last month, the GMC concluded that given that Dr Kai has continued to practice medicine in Myanmar, he has ‘maintained his clinical skills and knowledge’.

Consequently, it ruled that Dr Kai’s fitness to practice is no longer impaired.