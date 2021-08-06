Did state fail Sheffield man, 27, who died after falling ill on street, inquest will ask
The dates for the inquest into the death of a Sheffield man who tragically died aged 27 have been set at an pre-inquest review.
Speaking at Sheffield Town Hall today, Friday, August 6, assistant coroner Katie Dickinson said that an article 2 inquest into the death of Kieran Barrett would take place over eight days between January 4 and 14, 2022.
An article 2 inquest is one that investigates whether the state failed in its duty of care to the deceased.
The inquest will take place in the town hall in front of a full jury.
Witnesses will be called from Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, along with paramedics, a police officer, family members, a psychologist, toxicoloist and pathologist.
Mr Barrett died aged 27 after falling ill on Knutton Road in Parson Cross on February 1, 2020.
He had been in the care of Forest Lodge rehabilitation centre in Worrall.