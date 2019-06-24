Dementia charity appeals for volunteers
A dementia charity is appealing for volunteers to help bring music into the lives of people living with the condition in care homes and day centres.
South Yorkshire cause Lost Chord works with young professional musicians who play and sing for their audience and are now in need of the support of enthusiastic volunteers.
And the charity has recently completed its latest training day for people wanting to become involved in the vital work being carried out by Lost Chord.
The free training includes attendance at two Lost Chord sessions, giving first hand experience of what goes into involving people living with dementia with the music they are hearing.
Completing the most recent session were new volunteers Pete Dye and Gill Goodrich, who were joined by carers from James Hince Care Home in Worksop and Windermere Lodge in Doncaster.
‘’It was the perfect course for understanding what a volunteer’s role would involve and also a good background to how music stimulates people who may be struggling to get involved.,” said Peter at the conclusion of the sessions.
Lost Chord Chief Executive Helena Muller explained: “Our volunteers assist musicians in their efforts to transform the lives of people struggling with dementia through music, song and dance.
“A knowledge of music or the ability to play a musical instrument is not essential and all you need to bring with you is a desire to help improve the quality of life of one of the most vulnerable people in society.
“To observe people who are withdrawn and isolated come out of their shell and engage with the music, by singing and dancing is tangible, powerful and emotional for all to see.
“If you saw the recent BBC1 programme on work of the Dementia Choir that’s exactly what Lost Chord is trying to achieve in residential homes and day centres in your area.”
To find out more about volunteering visit lost-chord.org.uk