Dementia care in Barnsley will now cost more than £41,000 per year after cost hike agreed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual cost of a residential care home for a person with dementia will rise to more than £41,000 per year, after an increase was agreed.

Care home fees have spiralled over the last two years nationally, and a report by BMBC says that the fees need to increase in order for homes to survive.

The cost of standard residential care will increase from £751.56 per week to £805.22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Similarly, residential care for people with dementia will increase by almost eight per cent, to £870.56 per week or £41,860 per year.

BMBC says that the fees need to increase in order for homes to survive.

A report approved by BMBC’s cabinet this morning states that Barnsley will see a 34 per cent increase in its older population by 2040, and demand for care will ‘keep rising’.

The Alzheimer’s Society estimate that there are 982,000 people living with dementia in the UK, which could rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

Two of the biggest pressures on care homes are energy and staffing costs, exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to BMBC’s cabinet states that the fee rise in care costs will cover the 9.8 per cent increase in the National Living Wage and other cost pressures caused by rising inflation and energy costs.

The report states: “There is a duty on the council to ensure the sustainability of the care market, including all care providers and that fees are set at a level that reflects the cost of providing care in the local area.

“This means that the council needs to consider market costs and other pressures facing providers.

Councillor Jo Newing, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, said: “We want to make sure everyone in our communities can get the best possible support to live happier, healthier lives. We want to create a sustainable care system that prioritises quality, supporting those in need now and in the future, so it’s great to be able to continue supporting the sector with these fee uplifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad