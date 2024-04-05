Dearneside Leisure Centre granted £200,000 to keep ‘crucial’ swimming pool running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The government’s spring budget in 2023 announced the creation of a £63m national fund to help providers with the increased costs.

The Metrodome was awarded £400,000 in the first round of funding, and Dearnside has been granted £200,00 in the second round.

Kathy McArdle, service director for regeneration and culture at Barnsley Council said: “Leisure centres are crucial in offering a safe space for residents to be physically active and improve their mental and physical health and wellbeing, and it is of the utmost importance that they are kept open for our communities.”

Dearneside Leisure Centre

Michael Hirst, chief executive of BPL, which runs the Metrodome, added: “The previous two years have brought significant increases to the utility costs in operating our leisure venues, and this funding will help us to continue to reduce our power consumption and carbon output at Your Space Dearneside, which is definitely something to feel good about.”

Sport England’s director of place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, said: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.

“Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.

“Sport England is proud of the role we’ve played in supporting these facilities through this difficult period.

“We hope today’s funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew added: “Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

“I know from personal experience the health benefits of getting down to your local pool, whether that’s just for a few laps, to swim with friends, or a water aerobics class.

