Dean Andrews: Emmerdale actor gives two thumbs up from Sheffield hospital after emergency surgery
Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has shared a major health update with fans after he was rushed to hospital for surgery in Sheffield.
The actor, who plays Will Taylor in the popular ITV soap, was admitted to Thornbury Hospital in Sheffield where he underwent surgery. However it has not been revealed why he required the surgery.
Andrews made a post on Instagram in which he was pictured in a hospital bed giving thumbs up. In the caption he said: "Surgery went well. Very happy to have woken up. Many thanks to my surgeon Chris and all the staff [at Thornbury Hospital]."
His comments were flooded with well-wishes from fans. One fan said: "Get well soon. Staff at Thornbury are lovely." Fellow Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley added: "Get well soon lovely"
It comes after Andrew celebrated his marriage to partner Helen Bowen-Green. The wedding took place in late 2023, with his co-stars in attendance. Andrews has starred in the ITV soap for the past five years as Will Taylor. He is also known for his role as DS Ray Carling in the hit BBC drama Life on Mars.