Wayne is working with Sheffield choreographer and dancer Charlotte Armitage and Dance to Health, a programme created and delivered by Aesop Arts and Society, the national charity that utilises the arts to help solve a challenge society faces.

The Dance to Health programme uses dance to help people improve or maintain their strength and balance, ensuring they continue to get the most out of life at the same time as reducing pressure on the nation’s health system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dance to Health artists - who complete the same training as NHS physiotherapists - share one thing in common, a passion for dance and their love of sharing it with others.

Dance to Health project

Each has a unique approach to dance, drawing on dance techniques such as ballet, ballroom, Latin and contemporary.

But in all sessions, the focus is on having fun, being creative and making new friends!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne’s series of 12 filmed sessions will be used specifically to take Dance to Health into care homes across the country.