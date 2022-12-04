Dance to Health: Doncaster filmmaker teams with Sheffield dancer for health video
South Yorkshire film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is turning his camera on a new project that aims to get everybody discovering the power of dance and enjoying the benefits of better health.
Wayne is working with Sheffield choreographer and dancer Charlotte Armitage and Dance to Health, a programme created and delivered by Aesop Arts and Society, the national charity that utilises the arts to help solve a challenge society faces.
The Dance to Health programme uses dance to help people improve or maintain their strength and balance, ensuring they continue to get the most out of life at the same time as reducing pressure on the nation’s health system.
The Dance to Health artists - who complete the same training as NHS physiotherapists - share one thing in common, a passion for dance and their love of sharing it with others.
Each has a unique approach to dance, drawing on dance techniques such as ballet, ballroom, Latin and contemporary.
But in all sessions, the focus is on having fun, being creative and making new friends!
Wayne’s series of 12 filmed sessions will be used specifically to take Dance to Health into care homes across the country.
“As somebody who has worked in dance, both as a dancer and choreographer, for more than 20 years, this is a really exciting project for me and one that allows me to work with a great team of professionals who all the see the benefit of encouraging older people to find ways to increase their fitness,” said Wayne.