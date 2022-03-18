Residents can book a PCR test until March 30 – From April 1 free PCR testing will no longer be available for the general public.

The Burleigh Street car park mobile testing centre will close on March 24.

Barnsley Council say provision is in place for COVID-19 testing sites to be reopened if necessary.

From March 31, testing centres at County Way, Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre and Summer Lane in Wombwell will close.

Carrie Abbott, service director for public health and regulatory services at BMBC said: “As we move through the changes within the Living with COVID-19 plan, it’s important that we are all aware that public health guidance surrounding COVID-19 remains the same.

“Following safe behaviours have been one of the key tools we’ve had in Barnsley to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep everyone in our communities safe and will be a massive part in how we live with COVID-19 safely going forward.

“I strongly urge everyone in Barnsley to continue getting vaccinated, wearing a face covering in areas that are busier and indoors, welcoming fresh air into their meet-ups and washing their hands regularly. By working together, we can manage these next steps safely.”

Between March 11-17, 1,219 people had a confirmed positive test result – an increase of 56 percent compared to the previous seven days.