A minor increase in the rate of cases was recorded in the Steel City by the Office of National Statistics in the week leading up to September 17.

But across the city, the average case rate remains between 10-49 per 100,000 people, amounting to 10 new cases or less.

Covid-19 cases saw a slight rise in Sheffield in the week leading up to September 17, in line with a nationwide increase brought on by autumn. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Data was also not available for many of the city’s districts, while statistics show the rate of cases fell from the previous week in areas like Handsworth, Nether Edge and Sandygate and Crosspool.

The districts of Sheffield with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people were:

– Brincliffe and Sharrow Vale: 110.1, amounting to 9 new cases

– Wadsley and Marlcliffe: 104, amounting to 6 new cases

– Brightside and Wincobank: 100.6, amounting to 10 new cases

– Shiregreen South: 99.7, amounting to 7 new cases

It bares comparison to July, when in one week the average case rate was between 400 and 500 per 100,000 people.

According to the latest data from the ONS, about one in 70 people in England – amounting to an estimated 766,500 individuals – had Covid in the week ending September 14. This is up from 705,800 people, or one in 75, the week before.

It is the first time since late July that an increase had been seen in England.