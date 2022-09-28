News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Covid-19 Sheffield: Areas with most cases as autumn bring rise in infections nationwide

Covid-19 infections in Sheffield have ticked upward over the course of September as the nation prepares for a new wave in autumn.

By Alastair Ulke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:06 pm

A minor increase in the rate of cases was recorded in the Steel City by the Office of National Statistics in the week leading up to September 17.

But across the city, the average case rate remains between 10-49 per 100,000 people, amounting to 10 new cases or less.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back to 1971 including Redgates Toy Shop...
Covid-19 cases saw a slight rise in Sheffield in the week leading up to September 17, in line with a nationwide increase brought on by autumn. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Data was also not available for many of the city’s districts, while statistics show the rate of cases fell from the previous week in areas like Handsworth, Nether Edge and Sandygate and Crosspool.

The districts of Sheffield with the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people were:

– Brincliffe and Sharrow Vale: 110.1, amounting to 9 new cases

– Wadsley and Marlcliffe: 104, amounting to 6 new cases

Advertisement

Hide Ad

– Brightside and Wincobank: 100.6, amounting to 10 new cases

– Shiregreen South: 99.7, amounting to 7 new cases

It bares comparison to July, when in one week the average case rate was between 400 and 500 per 100,000 people.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

According to the latest data from the ONS, about one in 70 people in England – amounting to an estimated 766,500 individuals – had Covid in the week ending September 14. This is up from 705,800 people, or one in 75, the week before.

It is the first time since late July that an increase had been seen in England.

Meanwhile, latest NHS figures show a 17 per cent increase in the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital in England, up to 4,015 in the week ending September 19.

Covid-19SheffieldDataEngland