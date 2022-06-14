Patients and visitors at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will no longer be required to wear Covid-19 face masks, except when at a patient’s bedside.

Any patients suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19 will also be asked to wear a face mask on hospital site if they are able to tolerate them, with masks provided when admitted onto the ward.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, The Jessop Wing.

The updated guidance comes into effect on Monday June 13 and applies to all five of NHS adult hospitals within Sheffield – including the Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing, Weston Park Cancer Centre and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.

When having face-to-face clinical interaction with patients, staff will still be expected to wear a face mask.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been closely monitoring the continued decline in COVID cases coming in to our hospitals and the new national guidance on infection prevention.

“In response to those two things, we have made the decision to reduce some restrictions at our hospitals and are therefore no longer asking visitors to wear a face mask when entering our hospitals, unless by the bedside of a patient.