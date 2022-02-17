On Valentine’s day, the lovebirds were not only professing their love for each other, but also their love for their roles at a local home care company.

Bev and John Dale, and Tracey and Richard Liversidge, are urging as many people as possible to consider a career in care regardless of experience.

For 49 years, Bev and John Dale have been married, and for four of them they have worked together at Home Instead Barnsley, helping older people live safely and comfortably at home and retain their independence.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bev and John Dale joined Home Instead, and are now urging others to chase careers in care.

Bev worked as a worship leader in a Methodist Church. She always wanted a career in care as this was something that always interested her, but she did not think this was possible due to her lack of experience. She was able to join Home Instead as they offer caregiving roles to people of all experience levels.

“My career as a driving instructor gave me a great deal of people skills, not to mention patience,” said John. “And from the work that my wife Bev and I have done as part of the church, we have learnt what it really means to be both compassionate and patient.

"This naturally led to our roles at Home Instead, and to say that we have bonded with clients and made a difference to their lives would be an understatement.”

Tracey and Richard Liversidge joined Home Instead, and are now urging others to chase careers in care.

Tracey and Richard Liversidge are another couple joining Home Instead after a career in another sector. Tracey worked in the police force and Richard retired, but five years after joining a care role, they haven’t looked back.

Richard said: “My wife Tracy began working at Home Instead and it didn’t take long for me to see how much she enjoyed helping vulnerable adults in the area live the life they deserve at home. As a retiree who wanted a challenge, I thought I should do the same.”