Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council is set to apply for more than £900,000 funding from Sport England to get inactive residents moving.

Barnsley was invited to apply for the investment last year from a fund which aims to increase physical activity levels and narrow health inequalities.

Barnsley Council proposes to use the funding to help schools promote physical activity, embed physical activity in health and social care, and develop bespoke local plans for physical activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant proportion of adults in Barnsley are physically inactive, which contributes to long-term health conditions.

A significant proportion of adults in Barnsley are physically inactive, which contributes to long-term health conditions.

The council hopes that the investment will reduce inactivity and health inequalities through collaborative, community-driven efforts.

Around 40 per cent of the population in the borough are living with some form of chronic illness or disability, and more than 50,000 residents are living in the most deprived 10 per cent of communities in England.

If approved at cabinet on October 2, BMBC will move forward with plans to apply for the grant.