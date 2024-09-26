Council to apply for £900,000 grant to get people moving
Barnsley was invited to apply for the investment last year from a fund which aims to increase physical activity levels and narrow health inequalities.
Barnsley Council proposes to use the funding to help schools promote physical activity, embed physical activity in health and social care, and develop bespoke local plans for physical activity.
A significant proportion of adults in Barnsley are physically inactive, which contributes to long-term health conditions.
The council hopes that the investment will reduce inactivity and health inequalities through collaborative, community-driven efforts.
Around 40 per cent of the population in the borough are living with some form of chronic illness or disability, and more than 50,000 residents are living in the most deprived 10 per cent of communities in England.
If approved at cabinet on October 2, BMBC will move forward with plans to apply for the grant.
