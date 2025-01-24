Council moves residents from care home placed into special measures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Council-funded residents have been moved from a care home which was placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council took action to move residents from Orchard Views Care Home in Gawber, Barnsley, after a recent inspection by the CQC resulted in an “inadequate” rating for the facility.

The inspection, carried out in late 2024, identified issues in the home’s management of medicines, risk assessments, and care planning. As a result, the CQC ordered “rapid and widespread improvements” to address the breaches in regulation.

In response to the findings, Orchard Views Care Home issued a statement saying they accepted the CQC’s conclusions and offered an “unreserved apology” for the care and leadership standards that “fell below what the residents deserved.”

Councillor Jo Newing, BMBC’s cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, confirmed that the council had terminated its contract with Orchard Views in December 2024.

“We’re committed to making sure residents can access high-quality, people-centred care when they need it, creating a sustainable care market that meets the needs of our communities,” said coun Newing.

“After working closely with Orchard Views to address concerns about the quality of care offered to their residents, we decided to terminate our contract with them in December. While they are taking steps to improve the support they offer in light of the CQC’s findings, we felt this was the best way to protect the safety of residents in line with our duties under the Care Act.

“We worked with Orchard Views to safely relocate residents whose care we help to fund before Christmas and help them settle into new surroundings. Our social workers have been working hard to make these transitions as smooth as possible, ensuring those affected continue to receive the right care and support.”