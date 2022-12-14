Council investigates after watchdog finds half of defibrillators in Rotherham town centre “not available”

defibrillators v.1

Rotherham Council has issued an update on the town centre’s defibrillators after a watchdog investigation found more than half were listed as ‘not available’ earlier in the year.

Rotherham Healthwatch investigated the availability of the devices following an incident in Rotherham town centre in May when a member of the public could not access a defibrillator as instructed by the 999 operator, as it was locked away.

The report adds that the member of the public had to then find another defibrillator, which has been branded “totally unacceptable” by Healthwatch.

The watchdog began an investigation into defibrillators in the town centre, and published their findings.

Healthwatch found that of the defibrillators registered in Rotherham Town Centre, almost half of these were showing as ‘not available now’ on the British Heart Foundation’s website, despite being advertised as having 24/7 accessibility.

The incident prompted Rotherham Council to look into the issue – and RMBC has now assumed responsibility for defibrillators on council buildings.

A report to the council’s improving places select commission identified a number of “issues” related to defibrillators, including RMBC not being aware of, or responsible for all defibrillators.

The report states that he council is not always advised when a unit has been used or if weekly checks have taken place, and it’s not “always possible” to track when a defibrillator has been used or gone missing – which have to be replaced at a cost of up to £2,000.

As well as assuming responsibility for units on council buildings, RMBC has registered the location of the defibrillators and now receive updates from the ambulance service when a unit has been used.

Jonathan Marriott, head of asset management at RMBC told the improving places select commission on December 13: “Over the last few years there’s been a massive improvement to the number of defibrillators throughout the borough.

“Some, we as a council and asset management have sourced direct on council buildings and public areas, but a lot of them have either been donated.

“In the past, they were usually inspected by the ambulance service, but that changed last year.

“We’ve decided to take on responsibility, and we have done for quite some time…for all the defibs on council buildings.

