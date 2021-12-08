After a video emerged showing Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party being held during lockdown, Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to clarify his position on Covid rules.

During Prime Minister’s Questions today he apologised ‘unreservedly’ for the video and said an inquiry would be launched to find out if Downing Street aides broke the rules.

Boris Johnson could introduced Plan B Covid restrictions, it has suggested, including asking people to work from home and making face masks mandatory in more locations. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

He denies that any parties took place to his knowledge.

But as cases of the Omicron variant rise, it is believed that the Government is set to implement ‘Plan B’, putting new rules and restrictions into place just in time for Christmas.

Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, told The Star Plan B measures are ‘likely’ be introduced in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

But when would this happen and what would it mean? Here is everything we know so far.

When is Boris Johnson set to make an announcement on Plan B?

Originally the Prime Minister was not due to address the public until at least next week, when he was expected to issue an update on any Christmas Covid restrictions.

However, it is now thought that he could make an announcement as early as today (Wednesday, December 8), with new measures looking likely to come into force.

Downing Street sources have said ‘no decisions have been made’ about any fresh restrictions, but there is widespread speculation that Boris Johnson is getting ready to face the public.

If a press conference was to go ahead and was to follow the previous format, it is likely it would be in the evening – with previous ones held at around 5.30pm – and would be broadcast on news channels such as BBC and Sky.

No official press conference or statement has yet been confirmed.

What are Plan B Covid restrictions?

The Prime Minister previously said there would be no new Covid rules introduced for Christmas and told people not to cancel their festive parties or plans, adding: “Christmas should go ahead as normally as possible”.

However, Plan B restrictions coming into force could mean the reintroduction of ‘work from home’ advice , as well as maks becoming mandatory in more locations and vaccine passports being required to enter certain venues.

There has not yet been any more confirmation on when these rules could begin, or what they will mean for any Christmas plans, but Sage member Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, told the BBC that another lockdown ‘certainly might be possible’.

It comes in response to a rise in cases of the Omicron variant, which scientists are still working to understand.

It has been suggested that the vaccines may not offer full protection from Omicron, but companies say they are working hard to make the necessary changes.