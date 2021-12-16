University of Sheffield Covid cases soar to more than 100 a day, as bosses plan to move exams online
The number of staff and students testing positive for Covid at the University of Sheffield has shot up to more than 100 a day.
The university today reported 97 new Covid-19 cases among students and four among employees – adding up to a total of 101 – on Wednesday, December 15.
The number of students testing positive was up from 81 the previous day, 58 on Monday and just 15 last Friday, December 10.
The term ends tomorrow and the university is hosting a pop-up booster vaccination centre from Friday, December 17 until next Wednesday, December, 22, open to everyone aged 18 and above to receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Read More
A university spokeswoman said all students had been asked to take a lateral flow test before travelling for Christmas, as well as twice-weekly tests during the holidays and a further test before returning to their Sheffield accommodation.
Wherever possible, she added, the university would move exams and assessments which are due to take place in January online.
The University of Sheffield has around 8,000 members of staff and roughly 29,000 students.
It says staff and students testing positive are asked to share details of their close contacts so they can be informed.
The uinversity also uses timetabling data and system logs to identify anyone who may have been in close proximity to a confirmed Covid-19 case and need to isolate.
Any members of the university testing positive are asked to self-isolate with their household in line with Government guidelines.
The university says it contacts students who are self-isolating to offer ‘practical and emotional support’, and eligible students can apply for financial support.