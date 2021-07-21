The ten areas of Sheffield where Covid rates are rising fastest

With lockdown measures lifted for the most part since Monday, people will be mixing far more than they have done so far this year.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:15 am

Health chiefs in Sheffield have warned that people should be careful when doing so, as rates of Covid infection are sharply in the rise in many parts of the city.

And while many people have now been vaccinated at least once, there is still a risk of transmission of the virus, officials have said.

Here are the areas in Sheffield where Covid infection rates are rising fastest.

The number of new infections recorded is for the week up to July 14. This is the latest week on record.

1. Students queue at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

Students queue at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

Photo: Dean Atkins

Buy photo
Students queue at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to get their Covid vaccinations

2. Southey Green West

41 new cases recorded which is an increase of 272.7 per cent on the week before.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Firth Park

50 new cases recorded which is an increase of 194.1 per cent on the week before.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Shirecliffe and Parkwood Springs

31 new cases recorded which is an increase of 158.3 per cent on the week before.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3