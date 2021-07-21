The ten areas of Sheffield where Covid rates are rising fastest
With lockdown measures lifted for the most part since Monday, people will be mixing far more than they have done so far this year.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:15 am
Health chiefs in Sheffield have warned that people should be careful when doing so, as rates of Covid infection are sharply in the rise in many parts of the city.
And while many people have now been vaccinated at least once, there is still a risk of transmission of the virus, officials have said.
Here are the areas in Sheffield where Covid infection rates are rising fastest.
The number of new infections recorded is for the week up to July 14. This is the latest week on record.
