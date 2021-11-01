In just over six weeks since the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme began delivering boosters, more than six million people have had their vital top-up dose, including those who are clinically vulnerable and work in health and social care.

As the programme continues to protect the country against the virus, from today, those who are eligible for a booster dose can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site to get their top-up without an appointment.

In Sheffield, the centres offering walk-in booster jabs are:

Covid booster jabs are now available in Sheffield on a 'walk-in' basis (photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

– Heeley Parish Church, S2

– Page Hall Pharmacy, S4

– Sheffield NHS Vaccine Centre on Longley Lane, S5

– Upwell Pharmacy, S4

– St Oswald’s Church, S7

– Seven Hills Pharmacy, S5

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Booster vaccine doses will be available for people most at risk from Covid-19 who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least 6 months ago.

This includes:

– people aged 50 and over

– people who live and work in care homes

– frontline health and social care workers

– people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

– people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19

– people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

– people who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups

Walk in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12-15 year olds to get their jab, and parents should check the ‘Grab-a-Jab’ website to find their nearest centre, which is updated each day as new sites open up.