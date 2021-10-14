The Sheffield areas with the fastest rising Covid-19 rates

Luckily, the vaccination rollout has meant that far fewer people are being hospitalised or dying, and so another lockdown is not on the cards.

However, the infection rate is on the rise in a number of areas in Sheffield, and they are not the student areas like people initially expected as the universities reopened earlier this month.

Greg Fell said: “It has been interesting with students. Lots of people were worried about what happens when universities get back into full swing and Sheffield is a student town with 60,000 students. But both universities have been really good at doing their Covid plans.

“Last year we saw massive outbreaks in the student population when universities started up. We have not seen that this time round, and universities have been open long enough that if it was going to happen we would have seen it.”

However, he added that he expects infection rates to rise across ‘most age groups’ as autumn sets in and winter approaches.

Here are the areas in Sheffield where Covid infection rates are rising fastest at the moment. Data is the latest on record, for the week up to October 8.

1. Bents Green and Millhouses This area had an infection rate of 1034 new cases per 100,000 people, a 156.4 per cent increase on the week beforehand.

2. Batemoor and Jordanthorpe This area had an infection rate of 439.8 new cases per 100,000 people, a 146.2 per cent increase on the week beforehand.

3. Woodhouse Mill This area had an infection rate of 429.4 new cases per 100,000 people, a 92.9 per cent increase on the week beforehand.

4. Beighton This area had an infection rate of 845.9 new cases per 100,000 people, a 92.3 per cent increase on the week beforehand.