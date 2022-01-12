From around 300 new coronavirus cases a week per 100,000 people during early December, the rate in Sheffield now stands at 1,986.7 for the week ending January 6, according to the latest Government data, with 11,706 confirmed cases during the seven days to that date.

Figures for the most recent five days have been excluded as these are likely to change.

Sheffield’s Covid case rate is now above the UK average of 1,830.5, with cases in London, where Omicron first took hold in England, beginning to drop.

But it remains lower than in other parts of South Yorkshire, including Barnsley, where the rate of 2,733.1 is the 10th highest in the UK.

The Covid-19 case rate in Rotherham is 2,474.9, and in Doncaster it is 2,386.6.

Sheffield’s director of public health, Greg Fell, this week warned that a rise in cases among the more vulnerable over-65 age group was 'very worrying’.

A change to Covid testing rules means that as of Tuesday, January 11, anyone in England testing positive for Covid using a lateral flow test will no longer have to take a PCR test to confirm the result and can begin their isolation period of at least seven days immediately.

Below are the neighbourhoods within Sheffield with the highest Covid case rate for the week ending January 6. All the statistics have been taken from the interactive map on the UK Coronavirus Dashboard.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Beighton In Beighton, Sheffield, there were 194 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 6, 2022 - a rate of 3,282 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 56.5 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sothall In Sothall, Sheffield, there were 159 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 6, 2022 - a rate of 3022.2 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 19.5 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Intake In Intake, Sheffield, there were 215 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 6, 2022 - a rate of 2890.2 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 29.5 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge In Hillsborough, Owlerton & Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, there were 178 new Covid cases confirmed during the week ending January 6, 2022 - a rate of 2887.3 per 100,000 people. The number of new cases was up by 21.1 per cent from the previous week Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales