Despite plans for another booster rollout later this year, the figures suggest there is still widespread vaccine hesitancy amongst some of the population.

According to the NHS England data as of July 3, only 79 per cent of the city's total population of 557,437 aged five and older are protected against the virus.

This leaves 123,144 people who have not received their Covid vaccinations, making Sheffield the second least vaccinated city in the region after Bradford, where only 24 per cent of the population has been immunised.

The Public Accounts Committee recently urged health officials to redouble their efforts to reach unvaccinated individuals in order to reduce the risk of Covid deaths.

The committee urged NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to 'urgently evaluate' the most effective methods for increasing vaccine uptake and called for a new strategy to address low coverage in certain ethnic groups.

BA.4 and BA.5 are highly contagious Omicron sub variants that are driving the most recent wave.

According to health experts, vaccines continue to provide a high level of protection against severe disease and death, and they urge all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

In England, 8.8 million people aged five and older (16.6 per cent) remain unvaccinated, including just under three million adults, according to the same data.

Here we reveal 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the least vaccinated population.

Undefined: readMore

1. Cathedral and Kelham A total of 12,326 people or 53 per cent have yet to be vaccinated in this area. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Burngreave and Grimesthorpe A total of 6,391 people or 47.3 per cent of the population have yet to be vaccinated in this area. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Devonshire Quarter A total of 5,308 people or 45.8 per cent of the population have yet to be vaccinated in this area. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Crabtree and Fir Vale A total of 3,4,31 people or 37.7 per cent of the population have yet to be vaccinated in this area. Photo: Google Photo Sales