The 10 Sheffield areas with the highest Covid infection rate

While the vast majority of people who are double vaccinated will not be hospitalised by a Covid case, the vaccine does not completely prevent you from catching the virus.

And those who have not had a vaccine, or who have only had one dose, are more likely to catch Covid than those who have been double jabbed.

In Sheffield there are a number of areas where Covid infections are particularly high at the moment.

These are the 10 areas where the infection rate is the highest.

It is based on data for the number of new cases per 100,000 of the population in the week up to September 8. This is the latest data on record.

1. Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park The infection rate in this area was 643.1 per 100,000 of the population in the week to September 8.

2. Shiregreen South The infection rate in this area was 632.9 per 100,000 of the population in the week to September 8.

3. Shiregreen North The infection rate in this area was 629.8 per 100,000 of the population in the week to September 8.

4. Charnock and Basegreen The infection rate in this area was 576.1 per 100,000 of the population in the week to September 8.