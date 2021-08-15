Covid cases rose in 38 out of Sheffield’s 70 neighbourhoods in the week to 6 August – the latest week on record.

And no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Sheffield where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to 6 August.

Infection rates are given as the number of new cases in the week per 100,000 of the population.

1. Ecclesfield South The infection rate in the week to August 6 was 644.5, up from 301.7 the week before. This is a rise of 114 per cent. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Shiregreen North The infection rate in the week to August 6 was 766.0, up from 374.5 the week before. This is a rise of 105 per cent. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Intake The infection rate in the week to August 6 was 470.2, up from 295.5 the week before. This is a rise of 59 per cent. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Arbourthorne The infection rate in the week to August 6 was 540.6, up from 342.4 the week before. This is a rise of 58 per cent. Photo: Marie Caley Buy photo