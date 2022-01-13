Tens of thousands of people in Sheffield get Covid booster jab in three weeks

A man receives a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in a vaccination clinic set up at St Columba's Church in Sheffield

It comes after scientists told the Government boosters are highly effective against hospitalisation for older adults, with second booster jabs for the most vulnerable ruled out for now.

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 43,012 people received a booster or a third vaccine dose between December 20 and January 9, bringing the total number of people in Sheffield to get a third shot to 288,094.

It means 54 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the area have now had a booster, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across the UK, 35.7 million people have now had a booster or third jab – 62 per cent of over-12s.

Meanwhile, data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 90 per cent effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s.

Protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70 per cent after three months and to 50 per cent after six months.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’s chairman of Covid-19 immunisation, said the data emphasised the “value of a booster jab”.

He said: “The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups.

“For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed.”

Current Plan B measures include the wider wearing of face masks, the mandatory use of Covid passes for access to large venues and a return to working from home.

Greg Fell, Sheffield’s director of public health, urged people to get vaccinated and get the booster jab.

He said: “It’s still not a mild illness. It is hospitalising hundreds of people each week and that narrative is really important to get right.”