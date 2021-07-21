‘Take it steady’ – Sheffield health chief’s call as restrictions are lifted

Greg Fell has said a ‘big thank you’ to Sheffielders for their ‘amazing efforts’ throughout the pandemic so far, as the Government moves the nation into Stage 4 of its roadmap out of lockdown.

However he has warned people not to get complacent, and to pay attention to the fact the pandemic is still ongoing.

The Government has said that cases are “high and rising” nationally and that “everybody needs to continue to act carefully and remain cautious."

Coronavirus update with Greg Fell - Director for Public Health Sheffield.

In Sheffield, cases are 516 per 100,000 and rising quickly, with an increase in hospital admissions.

Mr Fell said: “Moving into the next stage of the roadmap is really positive news for many people, and for local businesses. If you can, I’d encourage you to get out and support them this summer.

"It’s important to remember though that restrictions may have been lifted, but the pandemic isn’t over, and we all need to look after each other. There will also be people who are nervous about these restrictions lifting, so please do give people the space and consideration they need. Thank you for your amazing efforts so far – your response has been fantastic.

"Please, take it steady, and keep taking steps to stay safe."

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis MP, has also said that people will be required to wear face coverings at the bus stations and interchanges operated by Sheffield City Region. And many businesses will still be putting additional safety measures in place.

Mr Fell added: “Wearing a mask or face covering in busy indoor places, meeting up outdoors or in well ventilated-places, and thinking about how close you do get to people when you’re socialising can all make a real difference. Get tested regularly, and self-isolate immediately if you need to, for example if you have symptoms or you’ve been told you’ve in contact with someone who tested positive. I also cannot say strongly enough how important it is to get fully vaccinated – it’s our best way back to some sense of normality.

“Taking steps like these will continue to save lives and help stop the spread of Covid-19. I know it’s probably not what people want to hear, but cases are going to rise, new variants are likely to emerge, and at some point, restrictions could return. It’s fantastic that we can get out and enjoy the summer with friends and family, but we don’t want to end up back where we started in a few months’ time.