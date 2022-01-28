Face coverings are no longer required by law in shops, on public transport and in other indoor spaces in England, nor are NHS COVID Passes needed to access large venues, as of Thursday, January 27.

However, a mask and a negative lateral flow test will still be required when visiting hospitals in Sheffield, where staff will be enforcing the rules in place there.

Covid restrictions remain in place at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and staff will be enforcing them, patients and visitors have been advised

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, said: “The requirement to wear a mask has not changed for healthcare settings and so we are reminding everyone coming into our hospitals or community services to still wear their mask and ensure they have a negative lateral flow test.”

How many people are in hospital in Sheffield with Covid-19?

He added: “It is important because Covid-19 cases remain high in Sheffield, and we still have over 270 patients in our hospitals with the virus as well as new patients coming in each day.

"Thankfully we are seeing a small reduction in the number of Covid-19 admissions, which is encouraging, but the situation has not changed enough for us to remove infection prevention measures and potentially increase the risk of transmission of the virus.

“We care for vulnerable people, and we also need our staff to be well so they can deliver that care. For this reason, we are asking people to support us by doing a lateral flow test

before they come and wearing a mask whilst here.

Why are masks still required at hospitals in Sheffield?

“We are also asking people to be kind and respectful to staff who may ask visitors or patients to wear a mask, they are simply doing their job and playing their part in trying to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We are very grateful for the continued public support.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals runs Northern General Hospital, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Jessop Wing maternity unit, Weston Park Hospital and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.

The number of Covid cases in Sheffield is falling, with 1,012.4 confirmed cases recorded per 100,000 people in the latest week, but it remains higher than at almost any other point during the pandemic and above the latest UK-wide rate of 949.2.