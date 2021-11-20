Across England, the number of coronavirus patients fell from 7,031 in the week to 9 November to 6,612 in the week to 16 November – a drop of 419 people, which is 6%.

The trust, which runs the Northern General and Royal Hallamshire hospitals, was caring for 119 people with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, November 16, the latest date for which such statistics are available.

That’s the fourth most out of more than 200 hospital trusts across the country, behind only University Hospitals Birmingham, Barts Health and Manchester University NHS trusts, according to data from the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

The number of Covid patients at Sheffield’s hospitals fell slightly in the latest week, from 123 on November 9.

The number of coronavirus patients in Sheffield’s hospitals has fallen from 146 on October 30, which was the highest it had been since March, when the nation was still in lockdown.

Of the Covid patients still in Sheffield’s hospitals, eight are in mechanical ventilation beds.

Another eight people in Sheffield died within 28 days of their first positive test for Covid-19 during the week ending Thursday, November 18, taking the total Covid deaths in the city since the pandemic began to 1,309.

There were 1,844 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Sheffield during the week ending Monday, November 15 – a rate of 313 per 100,000 people, which is slightly up from a rate of 294.6 the previous week.

In Sheffield to date, 412,785 people have now had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 376,489 have received their second dose. That equates to 76.8 per cent and 70.1 per cent respectively of people aged 12 and over.