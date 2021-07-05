Sheffield residents share their thoughts on easing of Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is expected to say that the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions in England – including the ‘rule of six’ for gatherings, table service in bars and restaurants, capacity limits in theatres and cinemas, and nightclub closures – should be lifted

The 5 pm news conference will also see him update the nation on the future of social distancing, the use of face masks and working from home guidance, with reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

The easing of restrictions on July 19 is dependent on four tests being met according to the four-step roadmap out of lockdown.

Pictured is Jos Wilkinson.

The Prime Minister will stress that “the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks”, but that it is important to “restore people’s freedoms”, adding: “As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgement when going about our lives."

We’ve spoken with Sheffield residents to gather their thoughts on the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Jos Wilkinson, aged 27, said: “I think with the amount of people that are vaccinated, it’s honestly fine. If I’m still in a busy place or if I’m at work (I work in a pub), I probably will be wearing masks. I don’t know, but my assumption is that I’ll still have to wear one either by law or by company policy. I don’t mind wearing one, I know lots of people complain about them, but it’s just a piece of fabric.”

Sharon Horten, aged 60, said: “As long as it’s going to be safe, we’re not bothered. I’m quite happy to wear masks, we’ve been to pubs and restaurants and if we are going places where there are lots of people we wear masks.

Pictured is Sharon Horten.

“As long as we can meet up with family, that’s all that matters to us.”

Speaking about table service, she added: “We’ve just been in Wetherspoons, and it was fine, but we like to stand at the bar and go to the bar and pay with cash instead of card.”

Ben Carder said that he will still be wearing his mask if necessary, and said that the restrictions in place were needed.

Anisha Livdumlu, aged 28, said: “I think it’s good that they’re stopping the restrictions because as long as everyone wears their mask in shops and things like that, it’s okay. Hopefully, by July 19th, I’d like not to wear a mask, but if we still have to wear them, then I’ll be wearing mine.”

Pictured is Ben Carder.

Mackenzie Howard, aged 18, said: “If things are getting better, then I’m all for it. It was quite disappointing when things were delayed last time.”

Linda Lewis, aged 66, said: “I’ll still wear my mask, but out and about, I don’t think I’ll bother.

"I want to see more people going in bars, restaurants and shops because here in Sheffield, a lot of shops are closing and going online.”