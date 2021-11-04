Firth Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 120.1 per cent in a week, from 177.3 to 390.2. Malin Bridge and Wisewood has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 107.4 per cent in a week, from 351.1 to 728.2. Greenhill and Lowedges has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 66.7 per cent in a week, from 318.6 to 531.0. Tinsley and Carbrook has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 59.9 per cent in a week, from 140.0 to 223.9. Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 52.4 per cent in a week, from 342.6 to 522.1. Ecclesfield South has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 45.7 per cent in a week, from 486.0 to 708.1. Chapeltown has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40.8 per cent in a week, from 459.3 to 646.8. Shiregreen North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 40.0 per cent in a week, from 427.4 to 598.4. Southey Green West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 38.9 per cent in a week, from 203.4 to 282.5. Nether Edge has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 36.4 per cent in a week, from 321.0 to 437.7.