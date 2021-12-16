Having reported extensively on the importance of booster jabs over the past few months, I felt I’d best get myself down to my nearest walk-in centre – Heeley Parish Church – as soon as under-30s were allowed, or else risk being branded a massive hypocrite.

Jokes aside, I plan to see my Grandma this Christmas, and so getting boosted as quickly as possible was important in order to ensure she doesn’t spend her holiday period worrying.

Just today, I’ve spoken to doctors and written a long-read on how vital the boosters are to protect us and the NHS as Omicron quickly spreads.

There was no queue at the Heeley Parish Church walk-in vaccine centre.

And I interviewed a number of GPs about their plans for delivering jabs as we enter what they have dubbed ‘The Great Vaccine Weekender’, where they plan to vaccinate or boost more than 30,000 people in Sheffield.

More on that here: Sheffield health staff bid to give 30,000 Covid boosters this weekend

This afternoon, I got to Heeley Parish Church on my lunch break, at around 12.10pm. Within five minutes, I had my temperature checked, sanitised my hands and was sat down about to receive my jab.

There was no queue whatsoever, apart from my two housemates who went in just before me.

I visited Heeley Parish Church walk-in vaccination centre in Sheffield during my lunch break and I didn't even have to queue

As was the case with the other two, my details were taken and I was told to expect a ‘sharp scratch’.

If anything, this was an overstatement, and the jab was completely painless. I had my card filled in – which I added to the growing collection in my wallet – and went to wait out my 15 minutes in the church garden in the sunshine.

After that – having overcome the severe temptation to go for a quick lunchtime pint in The Sheaf View or The Brothers Arms – I went home and returned to work, feeling absolutely fine. I’ve been told I might get an achy arm later on.

Getting a jab is really important. Omicron is spreading very fast. Unless people’s protection against it is boosted before the numbers escalate further, the NHS could become very overcrowded with hospitalised patients and we could all be in for a rough time.