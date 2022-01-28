The UK government implemented the Plan B rules on December 8, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning of an impending Omicron ‘tidal wave'.

They were lifted on Thursday, January 27, ending the legal requirement for masks in enclosed spaces and Covid passes at larger venues.

Despite that, members of the public in Sheffield could be seen continuing to wear masks in shops and on public transport, as a number of establishments still encourage mask use to stem the spread of the virus.

The move comes as hospital admissions stabilise, Omicron infections decline and the number of people in intensive care with Covid-19 continues to fall.

The lifting of ‘Plan B’ restrictions means that mandatory Covid-19 certification will end but venues may choose to use the NHS Covid Pass voluntarily.

Face coverings will also not be required by law in indoor venues but people are still encouraged to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces where they might come into contact with people they do not normally meet.

Here are the pictures taken around Sheffield city centre on the first day the restrictions were lifted.

