Everyone aged 50 and over is eligible for a Covid booster jab, along with frontline health and social care workers, and those aged 16-49 with an underlying health condition which puts them at greater risk from the virus.

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS clinical lead for the Covid vaccination programme for the North East and Yorkshire, today called on people to book their top-up vaccine as soon as they’re invited to ensure they get extra protection ahead of winter.

People in Sheffield have been urged to get their Covid vaccine booster jabs when invited (Picture: Dean Atkins)

“The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends as we head into winter when we know Covid can present a bigger risk to our health,” she said.

“I encourage anyone who has received an invite to come forward for their booster jab as soon as they can and protect themselves and their loved ones. A booster vaccine will prolong the protection you have already developed from your first and second doses ahead of the winter.”

People don’t need to contact the NHS about their booster, as they will be invited when it is their turn.

A minimum of six months is required between the second and booster doses, meaning some people in the original priority groups may not become eligible until early next year.

Once invited, people can book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination for one of the vaccination centres across the region. Alternatively, you can book by phoning 119.

The booster programme is being delivered through pharmacies, hospital hubs, GP practices and vaccination centres, and in line with JCVI guidance people will receive either one dose of Pfizer or half a dose of Moderna. People could also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if they cannot have the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

More than one million people most at risk from Covid are now being invited for their booster vaccinations, in addition to the 850,000 who have already booked in since the national booking system opened for top-up jabs on September 21.