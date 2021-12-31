Rotherham currently has the highest community infection rate in South Yorkshire, and one of the highest across Yorkshire and the Humber.

According to the latest data made available on Public Health England, Rotherham recorded a total of 2,902 casses in the seven days to December 25, an increase of 1,342 cases.

Victoria Hazeldine, deputy chief nurse at the hospital, said: “The welfare of our patients, their families and our staff is our top priority. Rotherham has one of the highest community infection rates in the region and this poses a greater risk to our hospital patients if we allow visiting at this time.

Rotherham Hosptal has suspended visiting within its adult inpatient wards with immediate effect due to the surge of Covid cases the local community.

“We understand it is difficult when a loved one is in hospital and how important visiting is to our patients and their families, making this an extremely difficult decision to make.

“There are some exceptions to our new restrictions. Patients with learning disabilities, autism or dementia will be able to have one visitor. Patients receiving end of life care are able to have one visitor at a time after discussion with the Nurse in Charge on the relevant ward.”

She said visiting these patients can be set up by contacting the ward and visitors should take a lateral flow test before going to the hospital, and only go if the test comes back negative, they are healthy, and there are no signs of Covid-19.

Face coverings must be worn in the hospital.

There is also WiFi available throughout the hospital, and some ward areas have iPad facilities, which can be arranged by the ward teams.

There are, however, no changes to visiting for the maternity services and Special Care Baby Unit.

Paediatric patients on the children’s ward or attending the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre can also one parent or guardian with them at a time.

Meanwhile, those attending outpatient clinics or the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre should attend alone unless the visiting criteria are met or they require assistance, in which case a maximum of one other person is allowed to accompany them.

The hospital will continue to assess the situation and will reinstate visiting when it is safe to do so.