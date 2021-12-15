The Government introduced ‘Plan B’ restrictions last week in response to a rising number of cases of the Omicron Covid variant.

As well as making face masks mandatory in all indoor public settings other than bars, restaurants and clubs, the tighter rules saw ‘work from home where possible’ advice reintroduced and more venues being added to the list of places where you will need to prove your Covid status.

These include places like nightclub and sports stadiums, as well as large event venues.

The new rules were passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday night – here is what you need to know.

How do I get an NHS Covid pass and is it the same as a vaccine passport?

NHS Covid passes are now mandatory at all large events venues, after the rules changed on Wednesday, December 15.

Over-18s must show that they are either double-jabbed or have had a recent negative test, which they can do with an NHS Covid Pass or text message or email from NHS Test and Trace.

‘Vaccine passport’ is being used as another name for an NHS Covid pass, however you do not technically need to be fully vaccinated to obtain one.

Proof of a negative lateral flow test can also be used as evidence to gain a Covid pass.

The pass is linked to your NHS account and can be obtained using the NHS app.

Users must log in with their NHS details – they can also create an account if they do not already have one – and click the ‘NHS Covid Pass’ button, before selecting ‘Domestic Covid Pass’.

If you have already received both vaccines this will be stored on your records and your pass will be automatically generated.

If you have not, then you will need to take a lateral flow test and record the result on the Government website using your details – providing the result is negative, this will then be added to your records and you can follow the same steps to get a Covid pass.

A confirmation email or text message to say you have recorded a negative result will also be accepted at these venues.

Do you need a booster jab to get an NHS Covid pass?

You do not currently need to have had a booster jab to get a Covid pass, but the Government has said this may be a requirement once all adults have had a ‘reasonable chance’ to receive one.

The booster programme is well underway and has now been extended to all over-18s in a bid to fight the growing spread of Omicron in the UK.

There are multiple places you can get your third jab in Sheffield, including a number of walk-in centres where you do not need an appointment.

Where will I need an NHS Covid pass in Sheffield?

Many late night entertainment venues in Sheffield are now required to demand to see an NHS Covid pass or text before allowing entry.

This includes popular spots like Leadmill, Network, Dryad Works and Corp. Large sports events will also be required to use them, including Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday matches.

The use of the pass is required as a condition of entry into the following places:

- nightclubs, dancehalls and discotheques;

- other late night dance venues. These are any other venues that are:

- open between 1am and 5am;

- serve alcohol during this time;

- have a dancefloor (or designated space for dancing); and

- provide music, whether live or recorded, for dancing.

- indoor events with 500 or more unseated attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as music venues with standing audiences or large receptions;

- outdoor events with 4,000 or more unseated attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as outdoor festivals; and

- any events with 10,000 or more attendees indoor or outdoor, such as large sports and music events