Newest Sheffield walk-in COVID-19 pop up vaccine clinic opens in Burngreave

Doctor Kate Martin (L) administers an injection of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine to a patient at the vaccination centre set up at St Columba's church in Sheffield, northern England, on February 20, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Following on the heels of the NHS Sheffield vaccination centre at Longley Lane, the newest pop-up clinic in Burngreave will help make it as easy as possible for people in Sheffield to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Open from Tuesday 10 to Sunday, August 15, 11.15am to 6.30pm, the walk-in service will be providing first and second doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine, with no appointment needed.

Sally Conlan, Deputy Nurse Director for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said:

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been looking at every opportunity to make it as easy as possible for residents in Sheffield to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The new pop-up clinic in Burngreave will be one of many pop-up clinics opening across Sheffield over the next few weeks to provide even more options for people to get their vaccinations. We would love to see as many people as possible at the clinic and our friendly team of nurses and other NHS staff will be happy to answer any questions that people have. We will be operating a discreet service with enclosed booths to respect privacy.”

In line with national guidance, currently anyone aged 18+ can come to the clinic to receive their first or second dose. No GP registration or identification will be required.

Abdul Shaif, Chief Executive of ACT (Aspiring Communities Together) and Hadfield Institute said:

“I am thrilled that we’re having a pop-up clinic in Burngreave. Clinics like this provide us with a way out of this pandemic and will boost our vaccination efforts and improve uptake in the area. I encourage everyone in Burngreave to come along to the clinic and get vaccinated to reduce the chances of becoming seriously ill and to protect your family and friends. Let’s win the war on this virus.”

Greg Fell, Director for Public Health Sheffield said:

“The city has done amazingly well in jabbing folk so far and pop-up clinics like this are making it much easier for people across Sheffield to get vaccinated. We know that the vaccine will be our main route out of the pandemic, but there is still more to do. We particularly want to encourage younger adults to ensure they get their first and second doses and any remaining older adults who haven’t yet been vaccinated.”

The pop-up clinic will be located at Burngreave Vestry Hall, 2 Burngreave Road, Sheffield, S3 9DD and will be open from Tuesday 10 to Sunday August 15, 11.15am to 6.30pm.