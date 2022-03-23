National Reflection Day: Sheffield Cathedral offers opportunity to remember those who have died two years on from Covid lockdown

Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Cathedral is inviting people to remember their family, friends, neighbours and colleagues lost during the Covid pandemic by adding their name to the Wall of Reflection.

On the National Day of Reflection, a service will take place at 5pm with an opportunity to reflect on all that has happened over the past two years. There will be peaceful music and an opportunity to light a candle for those loved and lost.

Visitors are also able to leave a message in the Memorial Book which will remain open in the Cathedral until October 30 when a public Covid Memorial Service will take place.

The cathedral are also joining with end-of-life charity Marie Curie, and organisations throughout the county, to celebrate the lives of the people who have died during the last two years and to support the millions of people who are grieving, whether from Covid or any other cause.

Sheffield Cathedral will remain open until 6.30pm on Wednesday